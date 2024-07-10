"Jaguar Land Rover India said that its retail sales increased 31% year-on-year to 1,371 units for the first quarter of fiscal 2025.In the April–June quarter of the previous fiscal, the automaker had retailed 1,048 units.Sales of both Defender and Range Rover Evoque grew by more than 50%, with Defender being the highest selling model in the portfolio.Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender account for 75% of the total order book, it said.'Our performance is tracking favourably as per our expectations. Alongside our robust sales, our order bank also grew by 10% compared to the beginning of the fiscal year, showing continuous growth in demand while we continue to enhance our supplies into the market,' JLR India's Managing Director Rajan Amba said.He said that the Defender remains the most sought-after model, and due to the positive response to the locally manufactured Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, the company remains confident of sustaining this momentum and achieving another successful year.The Indian market is responding well to our exciting product line-up, Amba said. (With inputs from PTI).JLR India Expects To Outpace Luxury Car Sector Growth In India"