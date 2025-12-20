Jaya Hind Industries To Ramp Up Production At Tamil Nadu Plant

Commenting on the occasion, Jaya Hind Industries Managing Director Prasan Firodia said, 'This expansion marks a significant milestone in Jaya Hind Industries growth journey.

With strong order momentum across domestic and exports, the Chennai facility will play a pivotal role in augmenting our die-casting capacity while deepening our vertical integration.' 'By investing in advancing High Pressure Die Casting and machining capabilities and critical in-house processes, we are strengthening our ability to deliver high-quality, complex aluminium solutions with greater control, consistency and speed,' Firodia said in the statement.