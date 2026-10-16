Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Rajinikanth Starrer Continues Strong Start, Mints This Much

Jailer 2 has continued it's strong start at the box office on Friday, with superstar Rajinikanth's return as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian winning over even more audiences.

Box Office Collection Day 2

According to Sacnilk, Jailer 2 earned Rs 26.88 crore in India on Day 2, with 41.8% occupancy across 11,239 shows in 3,160 theatres and 1,247 cities. The Rajinikanth-starrer sold 2,116,806 tickets on its opening day, with 5,348 fast-filling shows and 1,595 houseful shows.

The film's Tamil release contributed Rs 19.04 crore, followed by Telugu with Rs 5.91 crore. The Hindi version earned Rs 1.93 crore.

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Language-Wise Collection

Tamil leads the overall collection with Rs 62.39 crore, followed by Telugu with Rs 18.41. The Hindi-language versoin collected Rs 5.43 crore and the Kannada version Rs 0.35 crore.

Advance Booking

Based on TrackTollywood data Jailer 2 has recorded Rs 15.36 crore in advance bookings in India for its October 16, 2026 shows. The film has sold 796,362 tickets across 11,786 shows in 2,636 theatres across 1,069 cities. The overall occupancy is 22.1%, with 182 houseful shows and 1,663 fast-filling shows.

About Jailer 2

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is the sequel to Rajinikanth's 2023 blockbuster Jailer. Produced by Sun Pictures, the sequel continues the story established in the first instalment.

Jailer 2 marks Rajinikanth's return as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. The story follows the retired officer as he is forced to return to action when his family is threatened by a dangerous criminal organisation. After dismantling an idol-smuggling network, the retired jailer finds himself facing retaliation from the wider criminal network.

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The film features Rajinikanth in the lead role, alongside SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty, Ramya Krishnan, Vidya Balan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, Rithvik, Jatin Sarna and Anna Rajan in key roles. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Hrithik Roshan, Jackie Shroff and Vijay Sethupathi are expected to appear in cameo roles.

Jailer 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on October 15, 2026. The film will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada.

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