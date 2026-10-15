Ranveer's Energy Or Ranbir's Intensity? Salman Khan Explains Why Dhurandhar And Animal Can't Be Compared

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar has broken box-office records, and Salman Khan has praised the actor for holding back his usual high-energy style in the film. Speaking on Koffee With Karan Season 9, Salman also explained why Ranveer's performance in Dhurandhar and Ranbir Kapoor's act in Animal cannot be compared, describing the two as actors with distinct styles.

He said, “Two different kind of performances, you cannot compare any of them. That's not diplomatic at all. Both are fantastic actors. One has got tremendous amount of energy; one has got tremendously amount of intensity. Both have different styles of acting.”

Salman then spoke specifically about Ranveer's work in Dhurandhar and the challenge of controlling his naturally energetic screen presence.



He said, “So you cannot cannot.. and especially for Ranveer in Dhurandhar.. had to control all his energy, all his I mean.. what he does he does everything larger than life, and he had to control that big time, so for an actor, that's a huge amount of insecurity, that he didn't have in the film.

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Salman further praised Ranveer's confidence in handling the demanding role, adding,“He was very secure as an actor and in that role for Dhurandhar.”

Karan Johar agreed with Salman's assessment, saying, “Correct, well said.”

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Ranveer's Performance In Dhurandhar

Ranveer portrayed Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who operates under the alias Hamza Ali Mazari, in the spy thriller. The role required him to take a measured approach, with his expressions and body language playing an important part in portraying the character.

Rather than depending only on his trademark energy, Ranveer used subtle changes in his expressions and body language to portray the character's emotional conflicts. His physical transformation also became one of the prominent talking points following the film's release.

Dhurandhar Earns Praise

Dhurandhar was released in theatres on December 5, 2025. Ranveer's portrayal subsequently received appreciation from audiences, critics and members of the film industry.

His transformation into Hamza Ali Mazari became one of the film's key talking points, particularly for the way he balanced the character's physical appearance with a more restrained performance.

The franchise continued with Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which arrived in theatres on March 19, 2026. The sequel expanded Hamza's journey and kept Ranveer at the centre of the story.

Salman's comments highlight a specific aspect of Ranveer's performance — his ability to adapt his usual high-energy style to a role that demanded greater control.

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