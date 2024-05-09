NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsIREDA Establishes Global Green Energy Finance Subsidiary In GIFT City
ADVERTISEMENT

IREDA Establishes Global Green Energy Finance Subsidiary In GIFT City

State-owned IREDA on Thursday said it has incorporated a subsidiary at the International Financial Services Centre located in GIFT City, Gujarat.

09 May 2024, 06:18 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Wikipedia</p></div>
Source: Wikipedia

State-owned IREDA on Thursday said it has incorporated a subsidiary at the International Financial Services Centre located in GIFT City, Gujarat.

IREDA Global Green Energy Finance IFSC LTD. was officially incorporated on May 7, after receiving the no objection letter from the Reserve Bank of India in February 2024, to set up the finance company in IFSC GIFT City, IREDA said.

Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman & Managing Director of IREDA, said, "This subsidiary not only positions IREDA to extend its global reach but also acts as an offshore platform for securing competitive funding to drive the renewable energy sector's growth." He added that IREDA's entry into the IFSC is anticipated to unlock fresh business prospects and establish its global footprint in the renewable energy sector.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, is a Non-Banking Financial Institution engaged in promoting, developing and extending financial assistance for setting up projects relating to new and renewable sources of energy and energy efficiency/conservation.

ALSO READ

IREDA Q4 Results: Net Profit Jumps 32.67% YoY

Opinion
IREDA Q4 Results: Net Profit Jumps 32.67% YoY
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT