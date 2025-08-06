Business NewsBusinessInfosys Opens AI, Space Tech Centre In Hubballi; Local Headcount Crosses 1,000
ADVERTISEMENT

Infosys Opens AI, Space Tech Centre In Hubballi; Local Headcount Crosses 1,000

The new centre is part of the 'Infosys Living Labs' network, a global ecosystem of over 12 centres, and will focus on developing advanced digital solutions for clients across the world.

06 Aug 2025, 09:12 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Infosys&nbsp; (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Infosys  (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

IT major Infosys on Wednesday announced the inauguration of a new Centre for Advanced AI, Cybersecurity, and Space Technology at its Hubballi development centre in Karnataka, a move that establishes the city as a key technology hub for the company and takes its local employee strength to over 1,000.

The centre was inaugurated by Karnataka's Minister for Large & Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, M B Patil, and Minister for Electronics, IT & Biotechnology, Priyank Kharge.

The new centre is part of the 'Infosys Living Labs' network, a global ecosystem of over 12 centres, and will focus on developing advanced digital solutions for clients across the world, the company said in a regulatory filing.

It will specialise in technologies, including artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity, engineering services, SAP, and space technology, catering to industries such as manufacturing, financial services, retail, and healthcare.

"We are thrilled to see Infosys expanding its presence in North Karnataka by surpassing 1,000 employees at its Hubballi Development Center. This milestone not only creates vital employment opportunities but also strengthens industry-academia collaboration, paving the way for local talent to thrive in emerging domains like AI and cybersecurity."

"We encourage Infosys to explore possibilities of expanding its business footprint to other districts of North Karnataka as well, further boosting regional growth and inclusivity." Patil said.

ALSO READ

HCLTech CEO C Vijayakumar Earns $10.85 Million In FY25; More Than TCS, Infosys Heads
Opinion
HCLTech CEO C Vijayakumar Earns $10.85 Million In FY25; More Than TCS, Infosys Heads
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT