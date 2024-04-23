Infosys Fined Rs 1.46 Lakh By Odisha GST For Ineligible Input Tax Credit

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsInfosys Fined Rs 1.46 Lakh By Odisha GST For Ineligible Input Tax Credit
Odisha GST authority fines Infosys Rs 1.46 lakh for ineligible input tax credit, no material impact on company's financials

23 Apr 2024, 10:27 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Infosys' head office in Bengaluru. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Infosys' head office in Bengaluru. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

IT services major Infosys on Tuesday said the Odisha GST authority has imposed a penalty of Rs 1.46 lakh on the company for availing ineligible input tax credit.

Infosys in an exchange filing said it received the order on April 22, 2024, passed by Assistant Commissioner of State, Odisha for the collection of a penalty of Rs 1,46,873.

The penalty has been imposed on credit availed on ineligible Input Tax Credit for 2018-19, the filing said.

Infosys clarified that there was no material impact on financials, operations or other activities of the company.

Over the delay in filing, the company said it was in the process of determining further steps post checking the veracity.

