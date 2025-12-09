IndiGo Crisis: Aviation Sector Turnaround Possible But Will Take 3–5 Years, Say Experts

India’s skies are currently dominated by two major airlines, making the system especially vulnerable. “There are two large players, and if one has a problem, it will have an effect across the industry,” Verma said, highlighting the fragility of capacity and connectivity.

He added that most airlines operate at 80–85% load factors throughout the year, indicating chronic under-capacity. This imbalance means any operational crisis, such as IndiGo’s recent rostering and crew-related issues, creates immediate nationwide spill-overs.

Although new airlines are expected to emerge, experts caution that expansion will be gradual. “More airlines will come, but it will be step by step. Investors are not looking at large, aggressive purchases of airlines,” Verma noted.

Instead of top-down, large-fleet players entering overnight, India is more likely to see smaller operators scale up organically. Fleet transitions, such as moving from nine-seater aircraft to 19-seaters, require three to four years of planning, approvals, funding, and operational alignment.

The idea of any airline arriving with 30–40 new aircraft within six months is unrealistic, Verma emphasised. Parking constraints, pilot shortages, panel clearances, and capital intensity mean capacity addition will be slow.