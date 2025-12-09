Air India Outpaces IndiGo In Pilot Count Despite Fewer Planes

Air India operates a smaller fleet of 181 aircraft yet employs more pilots than market leader IndiGo, which manages 430 planes, according to data tabled in Parliament on Monday.

Six major domestic airlines have employed 13,989 pilots, with Air India and its low-cost arm, Air India Express, having 6,350 and 1,592 pilots respectively and IndiGo having 5,085 cockpit crew, Parliament was informed on Monday.

The number of pilots at Akasa is 466 and at SpiceJet, it is 385, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

The government-run Alliance Air has employed 111 pilots, he added.