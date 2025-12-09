IndiGo Cancels Over 90 Flights Across India On December 9: Check Full List

India’s largest airline, IndiGo, has cancelled 92 flights scheduled for December 9, 2025, disrupting travel plans for passengers across major metro cities and regional airports. The cancellations cover a wide range of domestic routes and a few international sectors, affecting operations from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Goa, and several northeastern cities.

December 9 saw an extensive list of cancellations exceeding 90 flights. These cancellations spanned metro-to-metro routes and regional links.

Disruptions on December 9, 2025

6E 6914 — Guwahati (GAU) to Bhubaneswar (BBI)

6E 2189 — Delhi (DEL) to Thiruvananthapuram (TRV)

6E 6825 — Agartala (IXA) to Delhi (DEL)

For IndiGo, the crisis erupted after the carrier failed to comply with the latest norms.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation, India’s aviation sector regulator, rolled out the second and final phase of the new Flight Duty Time Limitations norms in November. The first phase came into effect in July after a delay of nearly a year.

In November, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation rolled out revised rules, which were meant to improve crew safety and rest hours, allowing increased weekly rest periods and changes in night duty norms

On Sunday, the company in a statement said, IndiGo’s Board of Directors has formed a Crisis Management Group to address the ongoing flight cancellations and delays that have disrupted travel plans across the country. The decision was taken after an emergency board meeting on the first day of the crisis, where members were briefed on the scale and impact of the situation.