India's Financial Intelligence Unit Registers Over Two Dozen Crypto Service Providers

The regulatory landscape in India for cryptocurrencies has been evolving, particularly in response to several high-profile cases of money laundering and fraud involving digital currencies. Here are some key case studies and developments: Enforcement Directorate's Proactive Measures India's Enforcement Directorate has been actively investigating several money laundering cases through cryptocurrencies. They have seized assets worth over $115 million linked to these crimes. The ED issued a show cause notice to a local exchange, WazirX, and its directors for crypto transactions exceeding $338 million. These actions highlight the government's commitment to combating the misuse of cryptocurrencies in money laundering schemes.