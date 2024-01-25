NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsJSW GMR, Owner Of Delhi Capitals IPL Team, In Talks To Borrow Up To $100 Million
ADVERTISEMENT

JSW GMR, Owner Of Delhi Capitals IPL Team, In Talks To Borrow Up To $100 Million

Any deal would make JSW GMR the latest business in the lucrative field of sports to turn to private credit for funding

25 Jan 2024, 05:37 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
India’s cricket team at the first Test match in Hyderabad on Jan. 25. Photographer: Noah Seelam/AFP/Getty Images
India’s cricket team at the first Test match in Hyderabad on Jan. 25. Photographer: Noah Seelam/AFP/Getty Images

(Bloomberg) -- The owner of Indian Premier League cricket team Delhi Capitals is looking to borrow between $90 million and $100 million via private credit, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

JSW GMR Cricket Pvt. Ltd., which owns the club, would use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, according to the people, who declined to be identified as the matter is private. The loan would be backed by the Delhi Capitals team, including broadcasting rights and sponsorships, they said. 

Any deal would make JSW GMR the latest business in the lucrative field of sports to turn to private credit for funding. Chelsea FC raised £500 million from Ares Management Corp., Bloomerg reported in September.

A spokesman for JSW Group declined to comment.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT