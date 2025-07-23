India's Top LNG Importer Petronet Seeks $1.4 Billion Local Loan

India’s largest importer of natural gas Petronet LNG Ltd. is seeking a loan of at least 120 billion rupees ($1.4 billion) for a new petrochemical plant and an LNG terminal, according to people familiar with the matter.

Local lenders including Axis Bank, State Bank of India and Union Bank of India are considering to join the facility, which is among the company’s largest fundraising exercises, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private matters. The borrower is seeking bids from banks in groups or individually, they said, adding that SBI Capital Markets has been appointed as adviser for the deal.

The facility for triple-A rated Petronet comes at a period of muted activity for India’s loans space, where bank lending grew 9.5% as of June 27, the lowest growth rate since March 2022, according to the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India. If the financing goes through, it would be one of the biggest local currency loans for the country this year, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.

Spokespeople for Axis Bank, Petronet, SBI, SBI Capital Markets and Union Bank of India didn’t immediately reply to emails from Bloomberg News seeking comment.