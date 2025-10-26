India Maritime Week 2025: Adani Ports To Sign Multiple MoUs

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. will hold a pavillion at India Maritime Week 2025 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai from Oct 27–31.

Organised by the Indian Ports Association, the event brings together over 1,00,000 delegates, more than 500 exhibitors and 200-plus global speakers and participants from more than 100 countries to chart the future of the global maritime economy, according to a release.

Through its pavilion, APSEZ will highlight how technology, inclusion, Make-in-India innovation and sustainability are redefining India’s maritime growth story. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attendance on Oct. 29, followed by the Global Maritime Chief Executive Officer Forum, will further underscore India’s ambition to lead the maritime world, it said.

Over the past decade, India’s maritime policy landscape has evolved rapidly under the twin frameworks of Sagarmala and Maritime Vision 2030, encompassing more than 150 initiatives across ports, shipping and inland waterways.

These flagship programmes aim to position India as a global maritime hub by driving port-led development, lowering logistics costs and promoting sustainable coastal infrastructure — all key enablers of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

At IMW 2025, the APSEZ Pavilion is built around four key pillars — Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Women Empowerment, AI-powered Logistics and Impact. A major focus this year is the MoU signings that will advance India’s port, dredging and harbour capabilities under the Make-in-India framework.

Under its Harbour Business, APSEZ will sign multiple long-term MoUs that reinforce its leadership in marine services:

With Mumbai Port Authority for the supply and charter hire of six ASTDS tugs for seven years and one Green tug for 15 years.

With VO Chidambaranar Port Authority, Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu, for the charter hire of two harbour tugs for seven years.

With Chennai Port Authority for the charter hire of one 60 TBP Escort Tug Vessel.

With the Directorate General of Shipping for the construction of twelve tugboats, to be signed on Oct. 29 in the presence of Modi.

In the dredging segment, APSEZ will sign an MoU for the construction of a self-propelled grab dredger, marking another milestone in indigenous maritime engineering.

APSEZ will ink MoUs for new and strategic developments at Vadhvan Port, Haldia Port, Vizhinjam LNG bunkering and Dighi Port, showcasing its commitment to capacity creation and green infrastructure.

A key highlight of APSEZ’s showcase is India’s first Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger simulator, designed indigenously by ARI Simulation for APSEZ under the Make-in-India programme — a milestone that reinforces India’s engineering prowess and supports Sagarmala’s goal of expanding port capacity through domestic manufacturing.

At Vizhinjam Port in Kerala, India’s first transshipment hub, APSEZ has trained and deployed the country’s first women quay crane operators, exemplifying how technology and skill development can create equitable opportunities in maritime operations.

Its Zero Touch Multi-Modal Logistics Platform integrates ports, rail, road and inland waterways using AI-driven predictive analytics, directly contributing to lower logistics costs and improved efficiency — key to boosting India’s trade competitiveness.

Through Adani Skills & Education, APSEZ has trained over 8,000 youths in ports and logistics within two years, achieving 100% employment. Its flagship Karma Shiksha programme — India’s first NCVET-accredited diploma in Ports & Logistics — combines classroom learning with hands-on experience. Across the APSEZ network, 53,000 individuals have undergone safety training, and 7,000 youth and women have been skilled at Adani Krishnapatnam Port in Andhra Pradesh alone.

India’s Blue Economy, contributing about 4% to gross domestic product ($13.2 billion), is fast becoming a growth frontier spanning fisheries, renewables, coastal tourism and logistics. With 100% FDI allowed in port infrastructure and green initiatives such as the Green Tug Transition Programme and Harit Sagar Guidelines, sustainability and self-reliance are converging. APSEZ complements these national goals through renewable energy adoption, electrified cranes, wastewater recycling and carbon-neutral terminals.

With a global footprint spanning Haifa (Israel), Colombo (Sri Lanka), Queensland (Australia) and Dar es Salaam (Tanzania), APSEZ strengthens India’s SAGAR Vision (Security and Growth for All in the Region), enhancing regional cooperation and trade resilience.

As India navigates the Decade of the Seas, APSEZ’s leadership — rooted in Make-in-India innovation, digital transformation and inclusive growth — embodies the nation’s maritime ambition: self-reliant, sustainable, and ready to lead the Global South.