India, China Tackle Rare Earth Curbs In Meeting Of Top Officials

Indian officials discussed China’s rare earth restrictions during talks with that country’s vice foreign minister this week, people familiar with the matter said, as automakers continue to warn of a looming shortage that may disrupt output in the South Asian nation.

The issue was raised during a meeting on Thursday between Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and China’s Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong in New Delhi, the people said, asking not to be identified because the discussions were private. The two sides agreed to hold further talks about critical mineral supplies and broader economic and trade issues, they said.

China’s export curbs on rare earth magnets — used in everything from smartphones to electric vehicles — are causing delays in shipments of auto parts to India, worrying carmakers about major disruptions to production. There are some signs that Indian automakers may be facing tougher conditions than their counterparts in other countries in securing the supplies from China, with Beijing rejecting some applications for India-bound shipments.

In a readout of the meeting between Misri and Sun, India’s Ministry of External Affairs didn’t specifically refer to the discussion about rare earths, although it hinted at ongoing talks.

“The two sides agreed to hold certain functional dialog including in the economic and trade areas to discuss and resolve specific issues of concern,” the ministry said on Friday, without providing details of any future meetings.

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that Sun and Misri “held a candid and in-depth exchange of views on bilateral exchanges and cooperation as well as international and regional issues of mutual interest.”