Automobile Dealers Should Further Improve Quality And Customer Service: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday that the Indian automobile industry is on the brink of a major revolution and should focus on improving customer service, after-sales support, and quality.

In a video message to the Auto Retail Conclave hosted by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations, Gadkari emphasised that automotive dealers are essential for achieving the government's goal of a self-reliant India.

"The automotive industry is at the cusp of the revolution, and as we look to the future, it is critical that the sector continues to innovate, especially in areas like customer service, after-sales and quality assurance," Gadkari said.

The minister told the distributors of automobiles that they play a pivotal role in the government's mission of 'Make In India' and contribute substantially to realising the vision of a self-reliant India.

Stating that the government highly values the contributions of FADA and its members in boosting the growth of the Indian economy., he said, "I want to assure you of the government's support for the auto retail sector in every possible way."

Gadkari highlighted that the auto retail sector is a key part of India's economy, generating around Rs 40,000 crore in annual revenue and contributing Rs 95,000 crore in taxes to central and state governments. He noted that its impact reaches beyond automotive to sectors like finance and insurance, creating a multiplier effect throughout the economy.

"The government's vision for the future of mobility is one of sustainability, innovations and safety. We are working towards making into a global leader in green mobility solution," he added.

The minister said FADA's focus on environmentally friendly dealership practices as well as the scrappage policy aligns with this vision.

(With Inputs From PTI)