ICICI Prudential AMC Vs SBI AMC: Key Metrics Investors Should Know Before IPOs

Financial comparisons underline the scale and business model differences between the two. Based on fiscal year 2024 metrics, ICICI AMC’s implied market capitalisation is estimated between Rs 85,000 crore and Rs 1 lakh crore, while SBI AMC is expected to command a higher valuation in the range of Rs 1.30 lakh crore to Rs 1.39 lakh crore.

Yet, ICICI AMC generates stronger revenue and profitability relative to its AUM. Its revenue stands at 55 basis points of AUM compared with SBI AMC’s 33 basis points.

Similarly, ICICI AMC’s operating profit is 37 basis points of AUM, significantly higher than SBI AMC’s 24 basis points. Its net profit also leads at 33 basis points, compared with SBI AMC’s 25 basis points, reflecting stronger operating leverage and cost efficiency.

On the operating front, both companies delivered strong growth in fiscal 2024. ICICI AMC reported AUM growth of 41%, outpacing SBI AMC’s 32%, although both achieved identical equity AUM growth of 56%. In overall market share, SBI AMC leads at 16.9%, while ICICI AMC holds 12.7%, consistent with SBI’s position as India’s largest mutual fund house by assets.