GST Benefits On Nestle India Products To Reach Consumers' Pockets From Today

Nestle India Ltd. said that it will pass on the benefits of the new GST rates directly to its customers starting Monday, as per an exchange filing.

The Indian branch of the foods & beverages giant stated, "Nestlé India welcomes the recent amendments in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates announced by the Government of India. It will pass on the benefits directly to consumers, from September 22, 2025 onwards."

It added that the announcements of the benefits being effective from Monday have been communicated to all the parties concerned via national and regional newspapers.

Moreover, these changes have also been communicated to wholesalers, distributors, and retailers.

"The GST rate reduction is a positive step for consumers in India, as it will stimulate consumption and contribute to the overall growth of the economy," Manish Tiwary, chairperson of Nestle India, said. "Nestle has been an integral part of India for over 113 years and consumers are at the heart of our business. We remain committed to the single purpose of serving consumers in all possible ways."

Earlier in August, the board of the company had recommended an issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 at a face value of Re 1 each. The record date for the same was set as Aug. 8.

This marked the first issuance of bonus shares by the global food business company's India subsidiary.