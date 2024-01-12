Goodluck India Launches QIP To Raise Rs 200 Crore

Goodluck India Ltd. has launched its qualified institutional placement to raise up to Rs 200 crore.

The company's board has set the floor price for the issue at Rs 989.40 apiece, a discount of 10% from its closing price of Rs 1,100.50 apiece on Friday.

In its meeting held on Nov. 15, 2023, the board approved raising up to Rs 200 crore.

The company informed that it may, at its discretion, offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price.