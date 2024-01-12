NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsGoodluck India Launches QIP To Raise Rs 200 Crore
Goodluck India Launches QIP To Raise Rs 200 Crore

12 Jan 2024, 07:17 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Galvanized rigid metal conduits manufactured by Goodluck India Ltd. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Galvanized rigid metal conduits manufactured by Goodluck India Ltd. (Source: Company website)

Goodluck India Ltd. has launched its qualified institutional placement to raise up to Rs 200 crore.

The company's board has set the floor price for the issue at Rs 989.40 apiece, a discount of 10% from its closing price of Rs 1,100.50 apiece on Friday.

In its meeting held on Nov. 15, 2023, the board approved raising up to Rs 200 crore.

The company informed that it may, at its discretion, offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price.

