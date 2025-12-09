Gautam Adani Announces Landmark Initiatives At IIT–ISM Dhanbad Centenary

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani unveiled two major initiatives during the 100th foundation day celebrations of the Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad, on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025. He called on India's youth to lead what he described as the nation's "Second Freedom Struggle" — a fight for economic and resource sovereignty.

The first initiative, the Adani Annual Internships at IIT–ISM Dhanbad, will offer 50 paid internships each year to third-year students who meet merit and fitment criteria. At least 25% of these interns will receive pre-placement offers.

“We are not looking for colleagues who follow manuals. We are looking for innovators who will rewrite them,” Adani said. “We will bring you our toughest problems — problems the world says cannot be solved — and welcome those willing to take them on.”

The second initiative is the Adani 3S Mining Excellence Centre, developed in partnership with TEXMiN. Describing it as “an ecosystem where responsible mining, innovation, and industry–academia collaboration intersect,” Adani said the centre will feature cutting-edge technologies, including metaverse labs, drone fleets, seismic sensing systems, and precision blasting.

"Each year, the most transformative idea in mining, energy, or core infrastructure will be selected through a campus-wide hackathon. The Adani Group will support the winning concept with funding, mentorship, and real-world implementation," Adani added.