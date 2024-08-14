Foxconn Chairman Young Liu Meets Prime Minister Modi To Discuss Investment Plans

Young Liu, Chairman of Foxconn, the iPhone contract manufacturer, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday to discuss the company's investment plans in India.

Liu had previously visited India in July last year for the Semicon India conclave, where he also met Prime Minister Modi.

"Wonderful to meet Mr. Young Liu, the Chairman of Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn). I highlighted the wonderful opportunities India offers in futuristic sectors. We also had excellent discussions on their investment plans in India in states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh," Modi said in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.