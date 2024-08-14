Foxconn Chairman Young Liu Meets Prime Minister Modi To Discuss Investment Plans
Liu had previously visited India in July last year for the Semicon India conclave, where he also met Prime Minister Modi.
Young Liu, Chairman of Foxconn, the iPhone contract manufacturer, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday to discuss the company's investment plans in India.
"Wonderful to meet Mr. Young Liu, the Chairman of Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn). I highlighted the wonderful opportunities India offers in futuristic sectors. We also had excellent discussions on their investment plans in India in states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh," Modi said in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
Earlier this year, on the eve of the 75th Republic Day, Liu was honored with the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award.
Foxconn currently employs over 40,000 people in India and has invested an estimated $9-10 billion in the country.
The company is in the process of expanding its iPhone production facility, setting up a chip plant in a joint venture with HCL Group, an electric vehicle manufacturing unit and an Apple Airpods plant.
(With Inputs From PTI)