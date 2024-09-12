FSSAI Asks Food Safety Commisioners To Inspect Sweets And Dairy Foods During Festive Season

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has asked food safety commissioners of all states and union territories to strictly monitor the manufacturing and sales of sweets and dairy products for adulteration during the festive season and undertake special surveillance to curb the malpractice.

The FSSAI said in a letter that the demand for sweets, savoury items, and milk and milk products like ghee, khoya, and paneer increases during the festive season.

"As a result of which, the economic motivation to adulterate such products to meet the rising demands of the consumer also increases," the regulator pointed out.

In such a scenario, carrying out special surveillance initiatives by the Food Safety Officers/Designated Officers, especially at hot spots of such practices, can be an effective tool to reduce such practices while ensuring the safety of such products.

"Accordingly, it is requested that strict vigil be kept on the manufacturing and sale of sweets, savouries, milk, and milk products like ghee, khoya, paneer, etc. during the ongoing festive season in your respective jurisdictions," FSSAI said in the letter.

During the festive season, there should be frequent enforcement and surveillance drives to prevent such malpractice, it added.

The Food Safety on Wheels (FSW) (wherever available) are also to be positioned in prominent markets and/or on the basis of specific intelligence input, etc., in order to ensure that such products are safe to consume and are strictly in line with the respective food product standards.

(With Inputs From PTI.)