FMCG Industry Looks For High-Single-Digit Volume Growth In 2026

'Digital-first, personalised, and performance-led platforms have gained prominence, while traditional mass media has gradually lost relevance and efficiency. This has required FMCG companies to rethink media mix, content formats, and engagement strategies to stay relevant and effective,' Emami Vice Chairman & MD Harsha Vardhan Agarwal told PTI.

The trend of premiumisation is expected to continue, but more selectively, with consumers continuing to prioritise quality, indulgence and wellness, and categories offering differentiated benefits expected to outperform.

'For the broader FMCG industry, 2026 is shaping up to be a more favourable year, supported by easing inflation, benign commodity trends, tax relief measures, higher government capex, and a more accommodative monetary stance. These factors collectively strengthen the outlook for consumption,' he said.

He expects a 'gradual recovery' in both rural and urban markets, continued premiumization, and further share gains for organized retail, e-commerce, D2C, and quick-commerce channels.

'For our company, we enter 2026 with optimism and a clear growth agenda. We anticipate recovery in the second half of FY26 (October 2025 to March 2026), setting the stage for double-digit growth in FY27,' said Agarwal.