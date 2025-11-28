FMCG, Auto And Financials Lead Harsha Upadhyaya's Top Picks As Market Sentiment Turns Bullish

The undertone of the market has turned decisively bullish, supported by an improving earnings outlook, easing global risks and more attractive valuations across Indian equities, said Harsha Upadhyaya, CIO–Equity and President of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company.

According to Upadhyaya, the second half of the year is expected to show continued improvement in the earnings trend, with further strengthening likely in the next fiscal.

“From a fundamental perspective, the expectation is that earnings momentum will improve meaningfully,” he told NDTV Profit. He also added that globally, there is hope of a favourable geopolitical environment and a potential peace deal.

He also pointed that over the last year, India underperformed, which has helped moderate valuations. All of this adds to the bullish sentiment, and "we expect conditions to gradually improve".