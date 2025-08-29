Business NewsBusinessEmami Plans To Enter New Overseas Markets To Boost International Growth
Emami Plans To Enter New Overseas Markets To Boost International Growth

With inflation tapering, interest rates moderating and rural sentiment remaining resilient, the operating environment will be more conducive, says Chairman R S Goenka.

29 Aug 2025, 07:31 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
Emami said that it is committed to driving strong revenue growth backed by the health and wellness segments. (Source: Company website)
Fast moving consumer goods major Emami Ltd plans to enter new overseas markets to speed up its international growth, Chairman R S Goenka said on Friday.

Addressing shareholders at the company's annual general meeting, he said the international business grew at a five-year compound annual growth rate of 11%.

Emami has also scaled up manufacturing in international markets, including in key overseas regions Bangladesh, Middle East and Africa, Goenka said.

He said that with inflation tapering, interest rates moderating and rural sentiment remaining resilient, the operating environment will be more conducive.

“The company is building a future-ready consumer business,” he said.

Goenka said in the coming days, Emami is committed to driving strong revenue growth backed by the health and wellness segments.

Emami’s revenue for the 2024-25 fiscal stood at Rs 3,809 crore.

