Euler Motors Unveils New EV Research Facility In Haryana Worth Rs 100 Crore

Euler Motors, an electric commercial vehicle manufacturer, announced on Monday that it has opened its new manufacturing and R&D facility in Palwal, Haryana. This facility, established with an investment of ₹100 crore, is designed to meet the growing demand for its electric vehicles.

Covering an area of 500,000 square feet, the plant boasts an annual production capacity of 36,000 vehicles. It will function as Euler Motors' primary manufacturing centre, focussing on their popular three-wheeler models.

Euler Motors said it plans to expand its footprint to 40 cities by fiscal 2025 from 26 cities now.

"Our new factory represents a significant leap in manufacturing commercial 3-wheeler electronic vehicles. This facility will enhance our production capacity and help us deliver locally manufactured vehicles that meet the evolving needs of our customers and the industry," said Gaurav Kumar, head of supply chain and manufacturing at Euler Motors.

The new plant features an automated assembly line integrated with a proprietary manufacturing execution system. This advanced system enhances production efficiency by monitoring the entire vehicle lifecycle, from manufacturing through delivery, according to the company.

A dedicated learning and development centre at the plant will equip the workforce with the right skills and create job opportunities in the region, the company said, adding that it currently employs over 500 people and 20% of them are women.

"The ongoing transformation in the mobility segment in India can only be fully realised with strong local production and localised innovation," said Saurav Kumar, Founder and CEO, Euler Motors.

He further said Palwal, which has a strong supplier network in the vicinity, is the ideal location for the company's growth.

"As we expand into new markets and aim to achieve 15% growth in Fiscal 2025, this facility will help us respond to the increased customer demand and adapt to changes in processes and products with agility and flexibility," he added.

