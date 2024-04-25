NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsDivi's Laboratories Plans Rs 700 Crore Investment For Capacity Expansion
Divi's Laboratories Plans Rs 700 Crore Investment For Capacity Expansion

25 Apr 2024, 03:42 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Aerial view of the manufacturing facility in Vishakapatnam</p><p>Source: company website&nbsp;</p></div>
Aerial view of the manufacturing facility in Vishakapatnam

Source: company website 

Drug firm Divi's Laboratories on Thursday said it is looking to invest around Rs 700 crore to expand production capacity to cater to the requirement of a customer.

The company is in the process of entering into a long-term supply agreement with a customer and is planning for capacity addition at its manufacturing facility with an estimated investment between Rs 650 crore to Rs 700 crore, to be funded from internal accruals, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The proposed facility is expected to be operational around January, 2027, it added.

Due to the confidentiality agreement signed with the customer, the company is not permitted to disclose any further quantitative details, it said.

Shares of Divi's Laboratories were trading 0.75% up at Rs 3,845 apiece on the BSE.

