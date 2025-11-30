Business NewsBusinessDalmia Cement Receives Rs 266.3 Crore Tax Notices
Dalmia Cement Receives Rs 266.3 Crore Tax Notices

For Assessment Year 2019-20, the authorities demanded a tax of Rs 128.39 crore along with a penalty of Rs 19.25 crore.

30 Nov 2025, 11:07 AM IST i
The notices are 'issued under section 74 of the Central GST/Tamil Nadu GST Act 2017.  (Photo source: Company website)
Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat, has received two show cause notices totalling Rs 266.3 crore from the sales tax office.

The notices are 'issued under section 74 of the Central GST/Tamil Nadu GST Act 2017 for AY 2019-20 and AY 2022-23, the concerned Sales Tax Officer, Lalgudi, Tiruchirapalli, Tamil Nadu,' according to a regulatory filing from Dalmia Bharat.

For Assessment Year 2019-20, the authorities demanded a tax of Rs 128.39 crore along with a penalty of Rs 19.25 crore.

For 2022-23, the show-cause notice has demanded a tax of Rs 59.32 crore, along with a penalty of the same amount.

This pertains to some differences observed in taxable turnover and amount of ITC for the assessment years 2019-20 and 2022-23, it said.

'The Orders were received on November 28, 2025,' the company said, adding 'there will be no financial impact on DCBL' from these show-cause notices.

Founded in 1939, Dalmia Bharat is the fourth-largest cement manufacturer in India, with an installed capacity of 49.5 million tonnes per annum.

