Cognizant Opens New Campus In Hyderabad, Expected To Employ 15,000
On the occasion, CM Revanth Reddy said that the new facility would elevate Hyderabad as Cognizant's largest hub in India.
IT giant Cognizant on Wednesday inaugurated its new campus, which is expected to generate approximately 15,000 new jobs.
The new facility, encompassing close to 1 million square feet, was officially opened by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who pledged full support for the company's further expansion and growth.
A company representative stated that out of 3,46,000 employees worldwide, 70% (2,40,000) are based in India, with approximately 57,000 of them located in Hyderabad to date.
On the occasion, Reddy said that the new facility would elevate Hyderabad as Cognizant's largest hub in India.
The CM, who returned to Hyderabad on Wednesday after a tour of the US and South Korea, said he met the Cognizant team in the US and assured 100% support to the company for all of their growth plans.
"This new facility will soon make Hyderabad the largest presence for Cognizant in India. I hope you will soon grow so big, you will have 1 lakh employees in Hyderabad," he said.
Noting that his government planned to develop a fourth city—after Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Cyberabad—and which Reddy described as the "future city", he said that he wished Cognizant will be present there too.
(With PTI inputs.)