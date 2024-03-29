NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsCiti Strategists Downgrade U.S. Tech Stocks As Rally To Broaden
ADVERTISEMENT

Citi Strategists Downgrade U.S. Tech Stocks As Rally To Broaden

A team led by Scott Chronert reduced their stance on the tech sector to market-weight from overweight on the back of a new underweight recommendation on hardware companies

29 Mar 2024, 04:51 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Pedestrians walk along Wall Street near the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York.
Pedestrians walk along Wall Street near the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York.

(Bloomberg) -- The US stock rally is set to broaden out beyond technology, according to Citigroup Inc. strategists whose outlook on the sector has turned more cautious.

A team led by Scott Chronert reduced their stance on the tech sector to market-weight from overweight on the back of a new underweight recommendation on hardware companies. They also raised consumer discretionary to overweight.

“The growth-cyclical barbell we have advocated for several months now allows for a broadening into defensive parts of the market, particularly those that are more interest rate sensitive,” Citi strategists wrote.

Citi Strategists Downgrade U.S. Tech Stocks As Rally To Broaden

Within tech, the strategists maintained an overweight on the software sub-sector and are market-weight on semiconductors. Among other sectors, they cut financials to market-weight for the second quarter. 

The S&P 500 is already trading 3% above Citigroup’s end-year target of 5,100 “reflecting soft landing and AI enthusiasm.” In a separate note, Chronert pointed out a gauge of investor sentiment from the bank has reached “euphoria,” a level that aligns with lower probability of positive returns over the coming year.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT