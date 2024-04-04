Capital Group Sells Aavas Financiers Shares For Rs 143 Crore
Smallcap World Fund Inc sold 10.06 lakh shares, amounting to a 1.3% stake in Aavas Financiers.
Financial Services company Capital Group on Thursday sold shares of Aavas Financiers for Rs 143 crore through open market transactions.
US-based Capital Group through its affiliate -- Smallcap World Fund, Inc -- offloaded the shares of Aavas Financiers in two tranches on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE.
According to the bulk deal data available with the NSE and the BSE, Smallcap World Fund Inc sold 10.06 lakh shares, amounting to a 1.3% stake in Aavas Financiers.
The shares were disposed of within the price range of Rs 1,420.19-1,421.05 apiece on the BSE and the NSE, taking the combined transaction value to Rs 142.91 crore.
Details of the buyers of Aavas Financiers shares could not be ascertained.
On Thursday, shares of Aavas Financiers jumped 4.62% to close at Rs 1,460 apiece on the NSE, while the scrip of the company climbed 4.33% to end at Rs 1,456.30 per piece on the BSE.