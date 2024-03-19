Canada's CAE, Akasa Air Enter Into Long-Term Partnership For Training Pilots

An impression of an Akasa Air plane. (Source: Press release)
Canadian aerospace company CAE has entered into a 15-year long-term partnership with Akasa Air to provide Boeing 737 Max training for the airline's pilots at the facilities in India.
Canadian aerospace company CAE has entered into a 15-year long-term partnership with Akasa Air to provide Boeing 737 Max training for the airline's pilots at the facilities in India.
The airline will leverage CAE's training facilities, trainers and latest-generation full-flight simulators for the next 15 years, a release said on Tuesday.
CAE has trained Akasa Air pilots since the airline started operations in 2022. It operates 13 state-of-the-art simulators in three commercial aviation training centres and delivers essential pilot training and training services to airlines in India.
Currently, Akasa Air operates 23 737 Max aircraft connecting 20 Indian cities. The carrier will commence its international services with a direct flight from Mumbai to Doha on March 28.