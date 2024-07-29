NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsBluPine Energy Bags Rs 239 Crore Funding For Solar Power Project
ADVERTISEMENT

BluPine Energy Bags Rs 239 Crore Funding For Solar Power Project

The 75-megawatt project is expected to generate nearly 117 million units of energy annually and offset more than 1,07,000 tonne of carbon dioxide emissions.

29 Jul 2024, 05:06 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/@thomasreaubourg?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Thomas Reaubourg</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/wind-power?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Source: Thomas Reaubourg on Unsplash)

BluPine Energy has secured Rs 239 crore from Tata Capital for the construction of a solar power project in Chhattisgarh, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

The 75-megawatt project is expected to generate nearly 117 million units of energy annually and offset more than 1,07,000 tonne of carbon dioxide emissions, as per the filing.

BluPine Energy is a leading renewable energy services company and a global investor in funding and building sustainable infrastructure companies, established in India by Actis.

Tata Capital Ltd. is the flagship financial services company of Tata Group, and is carrying on business as a non-banking financial company.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ

JSW MG Motor India, Tata Capital Partner To Offer Financing Solutions To Dealers

Opinion
JSW MG Motor India, Tata Capital Partner To Offer Financing Solutions To Dealers
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT