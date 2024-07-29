BluPine Energy Bags Rs 239 Crore Funding For Solar Power Project

BluPine Energy has secured Rs 239 crore from Tata Capital for the construction of a solar power project in Chhattisgarh, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

The 75-megawatt project is expected to generate nearly 117 million units of energy annually and offset more than 1,07,000 tonne of carbon dioxide emissions, as per the filing.

BluPine Energy is a leading renewable energy services company and a global investor in funding and building sustainable infrastructure companies, established in India by Actis.

Tata Capital Ltd. is the flagship financial services company of Tata Group, and is carrying on business as a non-banking financial company.

