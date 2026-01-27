Blinkit Launches Rs 50 NCMC Bharat Yatra Card For Urban Commuting, But It Is Not For Everyone

Blinkit Chief Executive Officer Albinder Dhindsa announced on Tuesday the launch of the Rs 50 NCMC Bharat Yatra Card, a nationwide transit payment card aimed at simplifying urban commuting. The new card is enabled through Pine Labs and is powered by RuPay.

In a post on X, Dhindsa wrote, "Today, we're launching the NCMC Bharat Yatra Card on Blinkit. It's a ₹50, zero-KYC, RuPay powered card by PineLabs which supports instant UPI top ups and also eliminates the need for city specific transport cards. This is a meaningful step in enabling public transport usage (metro and buses) across different cities in India."

Deliveries have started in the National Capital Region, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, and Ahmedabad.

It allows zero-KYC activation, making it one of the most accessible mobility payment options currently available to Indian commuters.

The prepaid card supports instant UPI-based top-ups, letting users pay for metro and bus rides through tap‑and‑pay contactless transactions across all interoperable NCMC‑enabled cities.

The Bharat Yatra Card features artwork showcasing India's iconic landmarks, including the Taj Mahal, India Gate, and the Gateway of India. For now, Blinkit will deliver the card only in the NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, and Ahmedabad.

The initiative builds on Pine Labs' growing mobility payments portfolio, following its October 2025 partnership with Flipkart to distribute NCMC cards. For Blinkit, the launch marks one of the earliest cases of a quick‑commerce platform offering a mobility product via rapid home delivery.

What Is the NCMC Card?

The National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) is a government-backed, interoperable payments card designed for public transport across India. It enables:

Tap‑and‑pay access on metros, buses, and parking.

RuPay support for retail and transit transactions.

UPI top‑ups in real time.

Use across multiple cities without separate travel cards.

Originally conceived as the "One Nation, One Card" system, NCMC aims to unify India's fragmented transit payments into a single nationwide network.

