BharatPe, Ashneer Grover Settle Legal Dispute

Fintech company BharatPe and former Co-Founder Ashneer Grover on Monday announced a settlement of all legal cases between them.

"As part of the settlement, Grover will not be associated with BharatPe in any capacity nor be a part of the shareholding of the company," BharatPe said in a statement.

According to the agreement, Grover will transfer some of his shares to the Resilient Growth Trust for the company's benefit, and his family trust will manage his remaining shares.

"Both parties have decided not to pursue the cases filed. We wish Grover well. BharatPe continues to focus on delivering industry leading solutions to its merchants and customers, driving growth with profitability," BharatPe said.