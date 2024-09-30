NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsBharatPe, Ashneer Grover Settle Legal Dispute
ADVERTISEMENT

BharatPe, Ashneer Grover Settle Legal Dispute

According to the agreement, Ashneer Grover will transfer some of his shares to the Resilient Growth Trust for BharatPe's benefit, and his family trust will manage his remaining shares.

30 Sep 2024, 08:56 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ashneer Grover&nbsp;will not be associated with BharatPe, said a statement. (Source: Ashneer Grover/LinkedIn)</p></div>
Ashneer Grover will not be associated with BharatPe, said a statement. (Source: Ashneer Grover/LinkedIn)

Fintech company BharatPe and former Co-Founder Ashneer Grover on Monday announced a settlement of all legal cases between them.

"As part of the settlement, Grover will not be associated with BharatPe in any capacity nor be a part of the shareholding of the company," BharatPe said in a statement.

According to the agreement, Grover will transfer some of his shares to the Resilient Growth Trust for the company's benefit, and his family trust will manage his remaining shares.

"Both parties have decided not to pursue the cases filed. We wish Grover well. BharatPe continues to focus on delivering industry leading solutions to its merchants and customers, driving growth with profitability," BharatPe said.

ALSO READ

Delhi High Court Refers Dispute Between Ashneer Grover And BharatPe To Arbitration
Opinion
Delhi High Court Refers Dispute Between Ashneer Grover And BharatPe To Arbitration
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT