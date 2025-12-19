Bank Or NBFC? Uday Kotak Sees Shriram Finance At Strategic Crossroads After MUFG Deal

Uday Kotak, Asia's richest banker, weighed in on the MUFG-Shriram Finance Ltd. deal, wondering if the next step for the NBFC is apply for a bank license.

Japan's MUFG on Friday announced an investment of nearly Rs 40,000 crore to acquire 20% stake in Shriram Finance. The deal marks the largest strategic investment by a foreign lender in India's non-banking financial sector.

"Happy to see big ticket foreign investment in Shriram Finance by Mitsubishi UFJ, a reputed global bank and financial institution," Kotak posted on social media platform X, where he is followed by 11 lakh users.

"Will Shriram continue as NBFC which has huge potential without regulatory constraints of a banking company, or apply to become a bank in due course?" the billionaire banker said.

Shriram Finance, the flagship company of the Shriram Group, is the country's second largest retail NBFC in terms of assets under management. It is a blue-chip stock on both NSE and BSE.

To be sure, the Reserve Bank of India has certain parameters for NBFCs graduating to become banks.