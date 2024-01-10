NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsAxiscades Technologies Launches QIP To Raise Rs 500 Crore
Axiscades Technologies Launches QIP To Raise Rs 500 Crore

The company's board has set the floor price for the issue at Rs 696.70 apiece, a discount of 9.9% from its previous close on the NSE.

10 Jan 2024, 10:01 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
(Source: Unsplash)

Axiscades Technologies Ltd. has launched its qualified institutional placement to raise up to Rs 500 crore.

In its meeting held on Nov. 8, 2023, the board approved raising up to Rs 500 crore.

The company informed that it may, at its discretion, offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price.

