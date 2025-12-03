IndiGo Flight Cancellations A Failure Of Proactive Resource Planning: Pilots' Body

The Airline Pilots' Association of India said on Wednesday that the operational disruptions at InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. due to crew issues indicated a wider lack of proactive resource planning by prominent airlines.

The pilots' body claimed that efforts were likely made to put pressure on the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to water down the new flight duty time limitation norms.

IndiGo had reported many major operational disruptions on Wednesday due to a large mix of factors, which included the implementation of Flight Duty Time Limitation norms.

"The situation concerning the recent flight cancellations across India allegedly attributed to pilot shortage due to new FDTL norms, raises significant questions about the airline's management, regulatory oversight by the DGCA, and market fairness," ALPA said in a statement.

The second phase of the revised FDTL norms, which had provisions for increased rest period and a lesser number of night landings, came into effect from Nov. 1, with the first phase implemented from July 1.

The norms came into effect after a prolonged delay, due to airlines, including IndiGo and Air India, not initially being fully on board with the new regulations.

"This situation points to a failure of proactive resource planning by dominant airlines, potentially exacerbated by an effort to pressurise the regulator to dilute the promulgated FDTL norms for commercial gain," ALPA said.

The pilots' grouping also urged the DGCA to actively consider the adequacy of pilots available with an airline while granting slots and approving their schedules in the spirit of transitioning to the recent concept of Fatigue Risk Management System.

The DGCA also announced that IndiGo had cancelled over 1,200 flights in November. With 755 of them being linked to crew issues and FDTL norms.

(With PTI Inputs)