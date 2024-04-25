ADVERTISEMENT
Audi India To Hike Vehicle Prices Up To 2% From June
The price hike will be effective from June, the automaker said in a statement.
German automaker Audi on Thursday said it will hike prices of its model range in India by up to 2% from June, in order to offset the impact of rising input and transportation costs. The price hike will be effective from June, the automaker said in a statement.
"Rising input costs are compelling us to increase prices by up to 2% effective June 1, 2024," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said.
The price correction aims to ensure sustainable growth for the automaker and its dealer partners, he added.
"It's our endeavour that the impact of rising costs is as minimal as possible for our customers," Dhillon said.
Audi India retailed 7,027 units in FY24 posting an overall 33% sales growth. The company sells models like A4, Q3, Q5, RS Q8 in India.
