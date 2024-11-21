Ashok Leyland Expands Eastern Presence With New Light Commercial Vehicle Dealership In Siliguri

"We are excited to further strengthen our presence in this region. West Bengal and Eastern India at large, have been a key market for us. We have always recognized the potential this region has, and we are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead in this geography. We have been working on creating a strong foothold in this region, and the new dealership in Siliguri will bolster our presence," said company Head-Light Commercial Vehicle Business, Viplav Shah in a statement on Thursday.