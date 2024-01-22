Appasamy Names Industry Stalwart Senthil Kumar As CEO

Arvind Kasthuri and Dr. Rengasamy, the promoters of Appasamy said, “PSN Appasamy built this company with a vision to provide affordable, high-quality eyecare in India and globally. We are very proud of this company’s achievements over the last 40+ years, and its evolution into a leading player in the Indian and global ophthalmic equipment and devices space. Now is the ideal time to put in place a plan for the next generation of leadership at the company. We are actively looking to do more in India and globally and seek to be at the forefront of innovation. Senthil is a uniquely talented leader, with over 2 decades of experience in this industry and many achievements to his name. Most importantly, he brings a deep commitment to our company’s values, culture, and history. We look forward to working closely with Senthil and our senior management team as we shape the next chapter in Appasamy’s history.” Senthil Kumar, CEO & MD, Appasamy said, “I’m honored and excited to help chart this new phase at Appasamy. A great foundation has been laid at the company over the last 40+ years to enable its evolution into a major global player. I’m thrilled to take on this new role and look forward to working with the family and the talented individuals at Appasamy to take it to new heights.” Key facts about Appasamy: Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Chennai, Appasamy Associates is present across the entire value chain of ophthalmic devices – diagnostic, surgical equipment, and IOLs, and caters to domestic and export markets. The company is vertically integrated into manufacturing and strong R&D capabilities which allow it to offer products that meet global standards at comparatively affordable prices. Appasamy has been 100% owned and managed by the five founding families since its inception.