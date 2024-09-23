Amazon Increases Commission Rates For Content Creators Ahead of Great Indian Festival

E-commerce giant Amazon announced on Monday that it will boost standard commission income rates for over 50,000 content creators across more than 20 sub-categories.

The revised structure offers creators a significant income increase, ranging from 1.5 times to 2 times, across popular product categories such as fashion, beauty, home and kitchen, toys, and books.

This initiative aims to empower creators to maximise their earnings during the peak shopping season, coinciding with the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival, which kicks off on Sept. 27. Prime members will enjoy 24-hour early access to the event.

In addition to the overall commission increase, Amazon has introduced target-linked incentives of up to 10-15% of revenue generated by creators. As part of the Amazon Live program, hundreds of creators are set to host over 1,500 live streams across various categories, including mobiles, home appliances, home decor, and fashion.

Zahid Khan, Director of Shopping Initiatives for India and Emerging Markets at Amazon, stated that this enhanced support system not only benefits creators but also enhances the shopping experience for customers, making it more engaging and rewarding.

(With inputs from PTI)