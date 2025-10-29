Adani Green Energy Shares Zoom Nearly 11% Post Q2 Earnings

Shares of Adani Green Energy Ltd. on Wednesday surged by nearly 11% after the company posted a 28% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit in the September quarter.

The stock jumped 10.80% to Rs 1,113.05 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it zoomed 13.98% to Rs 1,145.

On the NSE, the stock rose sharply by 10.79% to Rs 1,112.60 each.

Adani Green Energy Ltd. on Tuesday posted a 28% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 644 crore in the September quarter, driven by the renewable power business.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 515 crore in the July-September period of the preceding 2024-25 financial year, the Adani Group entity had said in an exchange filing.

The company's revenue from power supply rose to Rs 2,776 crore from Rs 2,308 crore in the second quarter a year ago.

Total income dropped to Rs 3,249 crore in the September quarter from Rs 3,396 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses stood at Rs 2,874 crore as against Rs 2,857 crore in second quarter fiscal 2025.

In a separate statement, Ashish Khanna, the chief executive officer of Adani Green Energy, said, "We are making steady progress in our largest ongoing development of a 30 GW RE plant at Khavda in Gujarat. We are consistently adopting innovative renewable technologies and digitalising ever more aspects of our business to boost operational efficiency, project execution and safety."

Meanwhile, a majority of other group stocks also ended higher, with Adani Energy Solutions rising 5.05%, NDTV climbing 3.26%, Ambuja Cements (2.95%), Adani Ports (2.68%), Adani Total Gas (2.15%), Sanghi Industries (1.69%), Adani Enterprises (1.65%) and ACC (0.96%).