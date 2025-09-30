Adani Green Energy Operationalises 408 MW Power Projects At Khavda
Adani Green Energy Ltd. on Tuesday operationalised an aggregate 408.1 megawatt power projects at Khavda, Gujarat. These were done through its various stepdown subsidiaries.
Adani Renewable Energy Fifty Six added solar capacity of 87.5 MW, Adani Renewable Energy Forty One added wind capacity of 124.8 MW and Adani Green Energy Twenty Five B, Adani Green Energy Twenty Six B, Adani Solar Energy Jodhpur Six and Adani Hybrid Energy Jaisalmer Five added hybrid capacity of 196 MW, according to a stock exchange filing.
With commissioning of these plants, Adani Green Energy's total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 16,486.1 MW.
The company is developing the world’s largest renewable energy plant of 30,000 MW at Khavda. These include a mix of solar and wind projects.
India's primary green energy target is to achieve 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based electricity capacity by 2030. The country ranks fourth globally in renewable energy installed capacity, fourth in wind power, and third in solar power capacity.
Earlier this month, multinational brokerage Cantor said the management’s FY26 outlook remains strong, with approximately 5 GW of additions on schedule.
"F2Q26 will benefit from wind seasonality and evacuation (getting electricity out of a plant into the grid through the available transmission corridor), and solar CUF is guided to be around 28%, with upside potential as Khavda scales," the brokerage noted.
It further added that near-term potential catalysts include wind merchant price realisations throughout the season, transmission milestones at Khavda, additional commercial and industrial offtakes (including data centres), and progress on refinancing.
Shares of Adani Green Energy were trading 1.5% lower at Rs 1,020 apiece as of 2:20 p.m, compared to a 0.2% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.
