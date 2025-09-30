Adani Green Energy Operationalises 408 MW Power Projects At Khavda

Adani Green Energy Ltd. on Tuesday operationalised an aggregate 408.1 megawatt power projects at Khavda, Gujarat. These were done through its various stepdown subsidiaries.

Adani Renewable Energy Fifty Six added solar capacity of 87.5 MW, Adani Renewable Energy Forty One added wind capacity of 124.8 MW and Adani Green Energy Twenty Five B, Adani Green Energy Twenty Six B, Adani Solar Energy Jodhpur Six and Adani Hybrid Energy Jaisalmer Five added hybrid capacity of 196 MW, according to a stock exchange filing.

With commissioning of these plants, Adani Green Energy's total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 16,486.1 MW.

The company is developing the world’s largest renewable energy plant of 30,000 MW at Khavda. These include a mix of solar and wind projects.

India's primary green energy target is to achieve 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based electricity capacity by 2030. The country ranks fourth globally in renewable energy installed capacity, fourth in wind power, and third in solar power capacity.