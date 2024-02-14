Adani Green Begins Generating 551 MW Solar Power At Khavda

Adani Green Energy Ltd. operationalised 551 MW solar capacity at its renewable energy park in Gujarat's Khavda on Wednesday.

Production began within 12 months of commencing work on the Khavda facility, the company said in a statement.

The park is expected to generate 30 GW green energy for the national grid, with full capacity expected to be achieved in the next five years, said Adani Green. Energy from the Khavda RE park can power 16.1 million homes each year, it said.

"Adani Green Energy is creating one of the world’s most extensive renewable energy ecosystems for solar and wind. Through bold and innovative projects like the Khavda RE plant, AGEL continues to set higher global benchmarks and rewrite the world’s planning and execution standards for giga-scale renewable energy projects," said Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani.