Adani Cement Named Lead Supplier For Construction Of World's Highest Railway Bridge In Chenab
Adani Cement, comprising Ambuja Cements and ACC, the cement and building material companies of the diversified Adani Portfolio, played a pivotal role in the construction of the Chenab bridge.
Adani Group's cement firms were the lead cement supplier with 65,000 tonnes in the construction of the world's highest railway arch bridge at Chenab in Jammu and Kashmir, it said on Wednesday.
The cement supplied was ordinary portland cement 43 Grade, known for its high strength, durability, and consistent quality, making it ideal for complex and large-scale infrastructure exposed to extreme climatic and geological conditions.
Adani Cement, comprising Ambuja Cements and ACC, the cement and building material companies of the diversified Adani Portfolio, played a pivotal role in the construction of the Chenab bridge - a landmark of India's infrastructure ambition, it said.
Vinod Bahety, Chief ,Executive Officer Cement Business, Adani Group, said, "It is a matter of immense pride for us to be part of a project that not only redefines engineering boundaries but also contributes to national integration."
“At Adani Cement, we believe that every bag of cement carries the weight of the nation's progress. The Chenab Bridge is a shining example of how our commitment to quality, consistency and timely delivery supports India’s infrastructure story," he added.
The execution of this was anchored by Indian Railways.
Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.