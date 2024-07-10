"Accenture Plc has acquired Cientra, a silicon design and engineering services company, offering custom silicon solutions for global clients. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Founded in 2015, Cientra is headquartered in New Jersey, US and has offices in Frankfurt, Germany, as well as in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and New Delhi, India. Cientra brings consulting expertise in embedded IoT and application-specific integrated circuit design and verification capabilities, which augments Accenture’s silicon design experience and further enhances its ability to help clients accelerate semiconductor innovation required to support growing data computing needs, said the company. “Our acquisition of Cientra is our latest move to expand our silicon design and engineering capabilities and it underscores our commitment to helping our clients maximise value and reinvent themselves in this space,” said Karthik Narain, group chief executive—Technology at Accenture.Cientra has deep experience in engineering, development and testing across hardware, software and networks in the automotive, telecommunications and high-tech industries. The company brings approximately 530 experienced engineers and practitioners to Accenture’s Advanced Technology Centres in India.This acquisition follows the addition of Excelmax Technologies, a Bengaluru-based semiconductor design services provider, earlier this week, and XtremeEDA, an Ottawa, Canada-based silicon design services company, in 2022. .Explained: What Accenture's Result Means For Indian IT Companies"