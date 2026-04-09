7-Eleven Owner Delays US Unit IPO As Revamp Needs Time

Seven & i Holdings Co. will delay the planned listing of its US convenience-store business, saying it needs more time to turn the business around amid uncertain market conditions.

The aim now is to strengthen performance and maximize valuation before pursuing an initial public offering in the fiscal year ending February 2027, the retailer said in a statement Thursday — instead of the originally targeted window later this year.

Chief Executive Officer Stephen Dacus's decision to delay the IPO underscores how heavily the unit's valuation will depend on a turnaround in its US business, which generates roughly half of the group's convenience-store profit. Weak fuel demand and softer consumer spending have cut store traffic, exposing the company's reliance on gasoline-linked sales to drive higher-margin purchases.

The company will move ahead with the US IPO when the market can properly reflect the unit's value, Dacus said in a post-earnings briefing late Thursday. He dismissed the need for additional cash, noting the listing was intended to drive shareholder value rather than raise capital.

The IPO plan was part of a restructuring push triggered by Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.'s unsolicited takeover proposal in 2024. The bid brought to fore concerns about Seven & i's conglomerate structure and underperformance of its North American operations.

When talks collapsed last July, the Japanese retailer's management sought to accelerate its strategic push toward growth — with the US listing emerging as a centerpiece of that effort.

The delay, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Lea El-Hage wrote, now highlights how “the North American turnaround remains incomplete, with a customer recovery still lacking.”

The Nikkei report on the delay just before the close of trading for the day sent Seven & i's shares down 4.6%, extending this year's decline to 6.8%. The stock fell 9.5% in 2025.

Seven & i forecast fiscal full-year operating profit below analysts' projections, driven by weaker North American traffic and fuel sales. Operating profit will be ¥405 billion ($2.5 billion) for the 12 months ended February 2027, compared with ¥423 billion for the previous period, the company said Thursday. Analysts were projecting, on average, ¥423 billion.

Sales are forecast to shrink slightly to ¥9.45 trillion, just missing estimates at ¥10 trillion.

By pushing back the listing, management is betting that operational fixes and a more stable macro environment will lift earnings ahead of a market debut. Dacus had been seeking to revamp the company's business in the US, including a leadership reshuffle and an overhaul of its US convenience store operations, but elevated pump prices and inflation have reduced driving frequency and discretionary spending.

The company has also faced execution issues, including underperforming stores and a slower rollout of higher-margin food offerings. Put together, these have hurt margins and exposed the company's reliance on fuel-linked demand.

The average price for regular gasoline in the US exceeded $4 a gallon in April for the first time since August 2022, according to the American Automobile Association, as the conflict in the Middle East disrupted one of the world's key oil-producing regions. In the US, where its convenience stores are typically attached to gas stations, fuel purchases are a key driver of store visits and often leading to additional in-store spending.

Dacus has said the IPO depends on a recovery in US performance, where consumption has slowed due to inflation. Proceeds from the share sale are expected to help fund a ¥2 trillion share buyback program through fiscal 2030. The company has already repurchased ¥600 billion worth of shares.

The share repurchase plans remain unchanged, according to Seven & i.

North America and Japan account for roughly equal shares of convenience store profit. Seven & i is betting that success in Australia can provide a template for global expansion and a US turnaround.

The year “2026 is all about executing our transformation plan,” Dacus said. “If we execute well, it will fundamentally change our business.”

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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