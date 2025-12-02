33,000% Returns: boAt Co-Founder Aman Gupta Reveals 'Best Investment' He Made As Shark Tank Judge

Aman Gupta, the co-founder of boAt Lifestyle, who also served as a judge on Shark Tank revealed that his "best in history" investment was on the snack brand 'Let's Try', turning an investment of Rs 12 lakh into a Rs 40 crore return, effectively a 33,233% surge.

Gupta told Republic World that his Rs 12 lakh investment for up to 7-8% equity resulted in the healthy snack brand having a purchase offer of Rs 40 crore, calling it the "best investment in the history of Shark Tank India."

"In the last five years, the best company has been Let’s Try. I invested in them in season one. Nobody else invested with me. They make chips, bhujia. All the Excel sheet investors said it can’t make it," Gupta said.