Sunil Mittal Says Indians Quick To Rescue U.K. Businesses, OneWeb Bid Done In Days — Exclusive

King Charles III of Britain has bestowed an honorary knighthood on Mittal in recognition of his efforts to strengthen business ties between the two countries. The Honorary Knighthood, the Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (KBE), is among the highest honours conferred by the monarch on civilians.

"This award recognises India's rise in the world," Mittal said.

Indian businesses are recognised as good corporate citizens in the U.K. and the country has been a natural choice to set up operations, the Bharti Enterprises Ltd. chairman said.

"The U.K. has always been a natural choice for Indian businesses," he said, citing examples of the Tata Group's lucrative acquisitions of British companies in steel, tea and luxury cars. "It's only natural that we looked at the U.K. for business opportunities."

He said the U.K. government has been a good facilitator of Indian businesses in the country.